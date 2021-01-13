Pa. lawmakers react to Trump’s impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, after a day-long internal Senate discussion, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

This is the second time Trump has been impeached during his single term in office.

After the verdict was made Pennsylvania lawmakers sent out statements regarding the impeachment.

Congressman John Joyce M.D. (R) released the following statement after opposing impeachment.

Rushing through the impeachment process and bypassing regular order is a disservice to the U.S. Constitution and to our democracy. Like every American, President Trump is entitled both to due process and to equal justice under the law. Despite our diverse political views, I believe that there is more that unites the American people than divides us. As we move forward, this is the moment to build national unity and focus on the peaceful transition of power ahead. Congressman John Joyce (R)

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) tweeted “Donald Trump incited insurrection, largely based on lies he told about Pennsylvania’s election. No one is above the law, not even the sitting president of the United States.”

Representative Scott Perry (R) released a statement against Trump’s rushed impeachment.

Absolutely no one in our Nation deserves punishment without due process — no one. This hasty rush to judgement may serve as political paybacks and scintillating sound bites for some, but today’s sham of an impeachment wouldn’t be fit for the Inquisition or prairie justice — it’s an embarrassing and dangerous stunt that furthers our American divide, and I proudly voted against it. Representative Scott Perry (R)

Senator Pat Toomey (R) released a statement, standing by his reaction to the Capitol insurrection.

I stand by my statements over the last week regarding President Trump and the role he played in the deadly riot at the Capitol. President Trump will be out of office before a Senate impeachment trial can begin. Whether or not the Senate has the constitutional authority to hold an impeachment trial for a president that is no longer in office is debatable. Should the Senate conduct a trial, I will again fulfill my responsibility to consider arguments from both the House managers and President Trump’s lawyers. Senator Pat Toomey (R)

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.