Pa. Rep. Smucker introduces bill to help voter security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. Representative Lloyd Smucker is introducing a bill to review elections and boost voter confidence after the 2020 election.

“Reestablishing voter confidence should not be a partisan exercise. And I am hopeful it will not be. This legislation is an effort to rebuild voter’s trust in our electoral process by disseminating best practices and bringing together expert voices from across the nation,” said Smucker. “Many states, including Pennsylvania have started to review their election laws and I am hopeful this commission will aid them in their efforts to strengthen election integrity.”

The Voter Confidence Act would establish a bipartisan commission to review election officials’ practices on every level and how that impacted the security and integrity of the election.