Pa. Senate to meet remotely to address COVID-19 related issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time, the Pennsylvania Senate will meet remotely as a way to practice social distance while they address urgent issues related to the spread of COVID-19.

According to Senate Republicans, they could address several issues including how to support healthcare facilities and workers responding to the virus, changing some of the school code to address missed instructional time for students, and updating the unemployment compensation laws.

Senators could also talk about changing the date of the Pennsylvania Primary. It is currently set for April 29th but lawmakers could move it to June 2.

Wednesday’s Senate session starts at 11 a.m. It will be streamed live at https://pasenategop.com

