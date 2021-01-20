Pa. Senator Toomey commends President Biden for representing all Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Following President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ swearing-in on Inauguration day, Senator Pat Toomey (R) released a statement commending President Biden Wednesday afternoon.

“President Joe Biden took the oath of office today during a health crisis and significant political strife,” Toomey said in his statement. “I commend President Biden for his call for national unity, and his assurance to those who did not support him that he will nevertheless be president for all Americans.”

Following the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 Toomey called on GOP lawmakers to accept Biden’s nomination, pointing out the decrease in Trump support across Pa.

Toomey went on to urge the president to follow through on his commitment of working with members of Congress to pursue policies that would lead to peace and prosperity for all Americans.

“I am praying for President Biden and his success in leading our country forward,” said Toomey.