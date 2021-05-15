PAWS act making headway in Congress

(WHTM) — A bill to pair therapy dogs with veterans is gaining momentum.

Ohio Republican Congressman Steve Stivers is pushing for the PAWS act to create a pilot program giving veterans access to service dogs.

The dogs are trained to do things like block a veteran in a crowd or wake them up if they’re having a nightmare.

“We lose 22 veterans a day to suicide and it’s time to fix it,” Stivers said.

“They’re getting people away from their night terrors, they’re getting them out of the house,” Representative Mike Waltz said. “They’re helping them socialize.”

The bi-partisan bill just passed the House this week and could make it to the President’s desk by Memorial Day.