Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi has officially initiated an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump following allegations that he sought political gain from a foreign power.

“The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said following a meeting of House Democrats in the basement of the Capitol. “No one is above the law.”

She iterated that the acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has until Thursday to turn over the full whistleblower complaint that documents Trump’s calls to Ukranian administration to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

“The Trump administration’s actions undermine both our national security and our intelligence,” Pelosi said.

Her announcement arrives after months of deliberation in the capitol regarding the President and whether Democrats could remedy what they have called clear misconduct.

Trump said on Tuesday he would authorize the release of a transcript of the conversation.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said.

The Senate Intelligence Committee intends to meet privately with the inspector general and Mr. Maguire later this week to discuss the whistle-blower complaint.