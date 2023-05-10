(WHTM) — The fight over the United States debt ceiling includes plenty of finger-pointing and includes several other topics, including Social Security.

Democrats say the GOP is trying to gut critical entitlement programs. Republicans say that’s not true.

But members of both parties admit that Social Security is quickly becoming a massive problem, in need of a bipartisan fix.

Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry has a direct answer for protesters insisting he wants to cut social security and other entitlements.

“No cutting of Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits, veterans benefits. None,” Perry said.

Perry calls the accusations a Democratic scare tactic, but a top Democrat in Pennsylvania says that tactic is not without merit.

“Initially, there were a number of elected Republicans who outright said they wanted to use the debt ceiling as leverage in order to cut Social Security,” said Congressman Brendan Boyle (D), ranking member of the House Budget Committee.

Perry doesn’t support cuts to Social Security benefits but he does say a difficult conversation about them is coming.

“It’s not calculus. It’s not rocket science. It’s arithmetic, and it doesn’t add up,” Perry added.

The Social Security website says it can pay full benefits until 2037 when funds become exhausted. Boyle is confident a fix will be found before then.

“Congress will be able to figure out a way to keep Social Security going for another generation and beyond,” he said.

“We’re all going to have to come to some kind of ‘come to Jesus’ moment where we find the good lord and say, ‘We’ve got to solve this together,'” Perry said.

Possible solutions include increasing the retirement age, reducing benefits, and Boyle’s preferred solution: lifting the cap that stops Social Security deductions after $160,000 in salary.

“It is completely unfair that someone making $160,000 a year pays the same amount in Social Security tax as a multimillionaire or a billionaire. It is absolutely absurd,” Boyle said.

Boyle’s bill would start the Social Security tax up again after $400,000 in earnings.

“If you just make that one change alone, that would extend the life of the Social Security Trust Fund by another two decades,” said Boyle.

What’s in store? Tax hikes? Benefit cuts? A little of both? Perry conceded that the left and right need to find the middle.

“This can’t be a one-party solution, because if one party tries to solve it, either party, that party will be decimated in the next election. At the same time, the train is headed for a cliff,” Perry said.

Economists say the fight over the debt ceiling will not impact the flow of Social Security checks to recipients, but if the country defaults on its debts, for the first time, that would be a different story.