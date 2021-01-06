Pennsylvania Republican representatives calling electoral vote “inaccurate total vote count”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day after state lawmakers protested the certification of the presidential election results, eight of the nine Republicans who represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. House of Representatives will object to the counting of the state electoral votes.

They include several lawmakers who represent parts of the mid-state in Washington. Congressmen Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, Fred Keller, and John Joyce.

The group complained about election-related policies under Governor Tom Wolf and decisions by the state Supreme Court, calling the election results an “inaccurate total vote count,” in a statement last week.

Multiple court cases seeking to block President-elect Joe Biden from winning in Pennsylvania have failed. State officials say their complaints are based on inaccurate information.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County is the sole Republican in the Pennsylvania House delegation that will vote to certify the results.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey also plans to do the same.

At the end of the day, the objections to the counting won’t do anything because Democrats control the House.