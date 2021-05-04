President Biden pushes forward to support American Families Plan

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden says investing in the American people now will do better for the country and the economy in the years to come.

“A once in a generation investment in our families,” Biden said.

He says the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan will help students, parents and teachers, as well bring the country back to the top.

“The investment we need to win the competition. The competition with other nations.”

The plan includes $200 billion for free pre-k and $109 billion for two years of community college.

“To become a teacher, an entrepreneur, or anything else. For some it’s getting the extra training through a certificate program,” Biden said.

It also provides $1,400 in additional assistance to low-income students, provides paid family and medical leave, and extends the child tax credit to 2025.

“I think it’s about time we start giving tax breaks and tax credits to working class families and middle class families,” Biden said.

This plan, along with his infrastructure package, total up to $4 trillion in spending, a price tag Republicans can’t get behind.

“Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle just can’t resist stretching out the pandemic, using it as a rationale for additional spending,” said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell says it’s better if the president listens to Republicans on infrastructure, to cut back on spending.

“I and my colleagues on the Republican side are interested in doing an infrastructure package but we’d like it to be about infrastructure,” McConnell said.

Democrats say they are still holding out for a bipartisan deal with Republicans to make the president’s plans a reality.