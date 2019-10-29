President Trump releases photo of dog that helped take down Baghdadi

President Trump released a photo of the heroic dog who helped take down Baghdadi SOURCE: Twitter

President Trump is praising one of the dogs who chased down the world’s top terrorist.

Trump tweeted out a picture of the dog he says took part in the U.S. operation that led to the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The dog’s name is classified but he is apparently part of the Army Delta Force that executed the raid.

According to Trump, the canine chased Baghdadi down a dead-end tunnel.

Baghdadi then killed himself and three children.

A U.S. defense official says the heroic dog suffered what they believe were injuries from electrocution.

He is currently recovering and has returned to duty with his handler.