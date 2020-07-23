President Trump tweets about former Pa. Governor Tom Ridge

President Trump called out former Republican Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge on Twitter Thursday.
According to CNN the former Homeland Security secretary says he doesn’t think President Trump should bring federal agents to cities with protests.
In the tweet Trump said, “Recently watched failed RINO Tom Ridge, former head of Homeland Security, trying to justify his sudden love of the Radical Left Mayor of Portland, who last night was booed & shouted out of existence by the agitators & anarchists. Love watching pathetic Never Trumpers squirm!”
Top Stories:
- Lebanon County sues Wolf, seeking $13M in virus funding he withheld
- Halifax firefighter, tow truck driver remembered for life of love, loyalty
- Local girl creates wearable social distance sensor