Republican party divided over Trump’s effort to overturn election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans orchestrating President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election are facing intense blowback.

Officials in their own party are warning the unprecedented effort is undermining the nation’s civic norms and Americans’ faith in democracy.

Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote.

Congress is set to convene Wednesday in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

But a bipartisan group of 10 senators is criticizing the effort, saying that “the 2020 election is over.”