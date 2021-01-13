RNC Chairwoman McDaniel releases statement condemning Capitol insurrection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, released a statement in preparation for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and a week after the Capitol insurrection.

In her statement, McDaniel condemns the insurrection and wants a peaceful transition of power between President Trump and Biden.

What I’m about to tell you is of the utmost importance.

Violence has no place in our politics. Period. I wholly condemned last week’s senseless acts of violence, and I strongly reiterate the calls to remain peaceful in the weeks ahead.

Those who partook in the assault on our nation’s Capitol and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let me be clear: Anyone who has malicious intent is not welcome in Washington, D.C. or in any other State Capitol Building.

The peaceful transition of power is one of our nation’s founding principles and is necessary for our country to move forward. Now is the time to come together as one nation, united in the peaceful pursuit of our common democratic purpose.

Our Founding Fathers established a Nation of laws, not a Nation of anarchy. And, the Republican Party is the Party of individual freedom, liberty, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the American Dream, not the hateful violence we witnessed last week.

God bless you and God bless the United States of America.

Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman