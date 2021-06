(WHTM) — Midstate Congressman Scott Perry was the only House member from Pennsylvania to oppose awarding police officers who defended the Capitol during the January 6 riot.

Perry and 20 other Republicans voted against the measure which passed by a vote of 406 to 21.

Perry says the measure was “all politics.”

The bill will award four medals. Capitol Police and DC Police will each get one. Another will be displayed at the Smithsonian and the fourth will be put on display at the Capitol.