HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Mike Regan (R-York) announced that the Senate approved legislation on June 15 that expanded pension benefits for law enforcement officers who want to buy back prior police service.

The legislation, Senate Bill 669, was sponsored by Regan and allows municipal and regional police officers to buy back up to five years or previous part-time or full-time service at another department.

“This will serve as a recruitment tool at a time when police departments are struggling to fill positions,” Regan said. “It will allow an officer who decides he is not in the right department the freedom to move without being penalized in his pension – or worse, simply leaving the profession all together.”

Senate Bill 669 outlines the formula for the purchase of prior police service as so:

“(1) multiplying the normal cost rate for the police pension plan a police officer is buying into, but not to exceed 10%, by the police officer’s average annual rate of compensation over the first three years of service with the police department; and

(2) multiplying the product from paragraph (1) by the number of years and fractional part of a year of creditable prior police service being purchased together with interest at the rate of 4.75% compounded annually from the date of initial entry into full-time service with the police department to the date of payment.”

The new bill is modeled after Act 600, which allows law enforcement workers to buy back previous military service. Senate Bill 669 will cap both forms of service at five years combined in order to qualify.

More than 11,000 active members participate in pension benefit plans that would fall under Senate Bill 669.

The legislation is now moving to the House of Representatives for further consideration.