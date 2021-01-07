Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman responds to calls of Mastriano’s resignation

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, center, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A handful of Pennsylvania Democrats are calling for Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano to resign following his presence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, following the riots and violent protests that took place in the nation’s capital, Senator Mastriano went on Facebook Live to address the events. Specifically, he said his intentions were to peacefully protest, as is his Constitutional rights. However, he admitted to leaving the Capitol when the demonstrations turned violent.

Republican state Representatives, like Brian Sims and Tim Kearney, are calling for Mastriano’s resignation. saying his behavior was “predictably dangerous and deliberate.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman released a statement Thursday afternoon in regard to the calls for Mastriano’s resignation.

“One of our fundamental rights is that of peaceful assembly,” Corman said. “I talked with Senator Mastriano who shared with me that he and his wife attended the political rally in Washington, D.C., but left as the horrific turmoil began to unfold.”

After speaking with Mastriano, Corman says the Republican lawmaker did not participate in “unlawful activities.” Thus, Corman said, “Absent facts to the contrary, the Senate has no cause to act.”