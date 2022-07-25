WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Before the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), U.S. Senator Bob Casey is introducing legislation that will support people who have disabilities when running for local government elected positions.

The Removing Access Barriers to Running for Elected Office for People with Disabilities Act would ensure that people with disabilities don’t lose their life sustaining federal disability benefits when they campaign for elected office. The AID (Accessibility and Inclusion to Diversify) Local Government Leadership Act would provide local governments with limited budgets with funding to support accommodations for local elected officials with disabilities.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“The Americans with Disabilities Act enshrined civil rights for people with disabilities, but even on its 32nd anniversary, many are still marginalized. My legislation would support people with disabilities throughout civic life, by removing barriers they face as candidates and ensuring that when they become elected officials, they have the accommodations they need,” said Senator Casey. “As we celebrate the progress of the ADA, we must also recognize and recommit to the critical, ongoing work of updating our laws and policies so that people with disabilities are protected from discrimination across all aspects of public life.”

For low-come individuals with disabilities, the threat of losing benefits eliminates their option to run for elected office. The Social Security Administration can consider unpaid campaigning to be work and this would then cause a person to lose or miss out on a lot of their benefits, such as Social Security Disability Insurance. The Removing Access Barriers to Running for Elected Office for People with Disabilities Act would clarify to deferral agencies administering disability benefits that campaigning for an elected office doesn’t disqualify someone from receiving their benefits.

The AID Local Government Leadership Act would provide local governments with an accommodations fund to ensure the current and future elected officials with disabilities have access to needed accommodations to perform their duties. Eligible communities are those that are rural, have a population of less than 10,000 people, or are communities with a population ranging between 10,000 and 200,000 with a federal poverty rate of 18 percent or higher.

Read more about the Removing Access Barriers to Running for Elected Office for People with Disabilities Act here.

Read more about the AID Local Government Leadership Act here.