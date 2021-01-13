State House Committees propose Pa. Constitutional amendments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State House committees gave the green light to discuss three possible changes to Pennsylvania’s Constitution.

The House Judiciary Committee will take up a proposed amendment to elect state appeals court judges by region rather than statewide.

Governor Tom Wolf calls that gerrymandering, saying it takes away the voter’s right to elect their candidates.

That committee will also consider an amendment to allow civil lawsuits in old child sexual abuse cases that fall outside the statute of limitations.

On Wednesday, the House Government Committee approved amendments to limit the Governor’s power during disaster emergencies, to cap increases to state budgets, and rules on spending budget surplus money.

All these proposals required more legislative action before they could be put on ballots for voters to decide.