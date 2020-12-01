State House Republican resolution to challenge election process and results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday marks one month since the 2020 general election, but many Republicans in the legislature continue to question the results and the election process.

There were two actions taken on Tuesday in the Capitol.

State Republicans are determined to resolve the issue. Representative Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin County) is one of those Congressmen.

“This isn’t something that many of us will allow to be swept under the rug,” Kauffman said.

It is a laundry list of complaints from accepting ballots after 8 p.m. on Election day, to not verifying signatures on mail-in ballots, to keeping poll watchers at a distance, and accepting ballots without postmarks.

Republicans say the state Supreme Court and Secretary of State stole their role in writing election law.

“They have thrown the election results into grave question,” Kauffman said.

State Representative Dan Moul saw the jam-packed Trump rallies and witnessed the Election Night lead, which makes it difficult for him to believe Trump lost Pennsylvania.

“I want to make sure it’s legitimate. It souonds awfully fishy to me. But hey, until we know for sure, there’s gonna be 73 million people in this country that think this election was rigged,” said Moul. “We need to prove them wrong or we need to prove them right one of the two.”

Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) is disappointed in his counterparts across the aisle.

“It’s disheartening to hear people who know better. Who know better. Continue to traffic in lies and conspiracy because they feel like it helps them politically it is the wrong thing to do,” Kenyatta said.

Democrats like Rep. Kenyatta argue Republicans, other than Trump, had a good night. But Blair County’s Jim Gregory wants to repeal mail-in ballots until the safeguards he voted for initially are put back, and says Democrats should be on board.

“If there’s fraud or there’s confusion, everybody should want to address it because some day that shoe could be on the other foot,” Gregory said.

While most people have accepted a Joe Biden presidency, some refuse to let it go.

“These are not crazy-people accusations. These are rational, real people concerns that bring into question validity of the election,” Kauffman said.