State Sen. Mike Regan returns to Capitol after motorcycle crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Senator Mike Regan (R – York, Cumberland) made his return to Harrisburg after being out for six weeks from injuries sustained from a motorcycle crash.

While on a cane, he took the time to thank constituents, colleagues, and even political adversaries for the kind words. He also said the ordeal changed his perspective.

“It’s been a tough year or so in politics,” Regan said. “It made me stop and say you know what? Maybe politics aren’t all that important, relationships are.”

Regan broke both of his legs when he crashed his motorcycle in the early morning of March 21. Regan says he should be free from using his cane in about a month.