Study: ‘Medicare for All’ not only way to universal coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds there’s more than one way to get to Democrats’ long-sought goal of coverage for all.

The report out Wednesday from two nonpartisan think tanks finds that building on President Barack Obama’s health law can deliver near-universal coverage. That’s similar to the approach taken by former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Commonwealth Fund and the Urban Institute find a major difference between Biden and presidential rival Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” as far as who’s eligible for government benefits.

Sanders would cover all U.S. residents, including those not legally in the country.Biden’s plan would only subsidize coverage for U.S. citizens and legal residents.

The study suggests the sharp debate among Democrats on health care may have more to do with government’s role than universal coverage.