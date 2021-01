A New York Times report was published on Saturday, Jan. 23 alleging that Scott Perry, U.S. Representative for PA's 10th Congressional District "played a significant role in the crisis that played out at the top of the Justice Department this month," in reference to his actions regarding the events following the 2020 election.

In the report, Perry allegedly introduced Jeffery Clark, acting chief of the civil division, to then-President Trump. Clark was open in agreeing with theories surrounding the election and thus was very appealing for the former President in his efforts to find evidence of voter fraud. These views were the opposite of the acting attorney general Jeffery Rosen, who agreed with the results of the election.