“Time to build national unity” Pa. Rep. Joyce releases statement on Biden, Harris Inauguration

In this image from video, Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Pa. Representative John Joyce (R) released a statement as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn in.

“As each new president takes office, the inauguration is a testament to our nation’s enduring commitment to the peaceful transition of power – a hallmark of American democracy,” Joyce said. “Despite the challenges that we are facing, there is more that unites the American people than divides us.”

“This is the time to build national unity as we work together to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy, and restore our communities,” said Joyce.

Dr. Joyce objected the 2020 Electoral College certification process, agreeing with President Donald Trump’s claims that the election certification was conducted under unlawful action.

“As President Biden and Vice President Harris begin their administration, I will continue working hard to advance commonsense, conservative solutions to the issues before us,” Joyce in his statement.

Dr. Joyce opposed Trump’s second impeachment, calling it a “disservice to the U.S. Constitution and to our democracy.”

“As a nation, we must continue to pursue the pro-growth agenda that has delivered results for American families, workers, and small businesses,” said Joyce.

Rep. Joyce and his guest William Polacek of Johnstown attended Wednesday’s inauguration.