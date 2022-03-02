(KLAS) – President Joe Biden read 6,494 scripted words in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Of those, some were repeated more than others. It’s probably no surprise that the President said ‘America’ more than any other word.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

You can check out the most used single words (red box) along with most used double (white box) and triple phrases (blue box) in the speech below along with a word cloud below showing the most used words larger than others. And in case it’s not clear – the word cloud represents an American flag.

TOP WORDS 

WordFrequency
America35
Americans30
let28
American25
tonight24
people24
world24
year23
make21
one20
get20
new19
know18
families17
plan16
pass15
jobs15
nation14
care14
us13

BIGRAMS 

BigramFrequency
of the27
let’s22
the world20
we are19
and the16
to the16
we will15
that’s14
and we14
in America14
tonight I13
we have13
in the12
it’s12
we can12
we’ve10
is why10
going to10
and I10
I’m10

TRIGRAMS 

TrigramFrequency
that’s why10
the United States8
we can do6
the Ukrainian people5
and we will5
to make sure5
the American rescue5
American rescue plan5
tonight I’m5
and tonight I4
around the world4
to pass the4
cut the cost4
the cost of4
be able to4
I’m announcing4
here with us4
with us tonight4
it’s time4
the American people3