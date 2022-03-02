(KLAS) – President Joe Biden read 6,494 scripted words in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Of those, some were repeated more than others. It’s probably no surprise that the President said ‘America’ more than any other word.
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
You can check out the most used single words (red box) along with most used double (white box) and triple phrases (blue box) in the speech below along with a word cloud below showing the most used words larger than others. And in case it’s not clear – the word cloud represents an American flag.
TOP WORDS
|Word
|Frequency
|America
|35
|Americans
|30
|let
|28
|American
|25
|tonight
|24
|people
|24
|world
|24
|year
|23
|make
|21
|one
|20
|get
|20
|new
|19
|know
|18
|families
|17
|plan
|16
|pass
|15
|jobs
|15
|nation
|14
|care
|14
|us
|13
BIGRAMS
|Bigram
|Frequency
|of the
|27
|let’s
|22
|the world
|20
|we are
|19
|and the
|16
|to the
|16
|we will
|15
|that’s
|14
|and we
|14
|in America
|14
|tonight I
|13
|we have
|13
|in the
|12
|it’s
|12
|we can
|12
|we’ve
|10
|is why
|10
|going to
|10
|and I
|10
|I’m
|10
TRIGRAMS
|Trigram
|Frequency
|that’s why
|10
|the United States
|8
|we can do
|6
|the Ukrainian people
|5
|and we will
|5
|to make sure
|5
|the American rescue
|5
|American rescue plan
|5
|tonight I’m
|5
|and tonight I
|4
|around the world
|4
|to pass the
|4
|cut the cost
|4
|the cost of
|4
|be able to
|4
|I’m announcing
|4
|here with us
|4
|with us tonight
|4
|it’s time
|4
|the American people
|3