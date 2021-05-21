Trump advisor says Mastriano was never endorsed for Pa. Governor race

Politics

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
pennsylvania_state_capitol_building_1_723977

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One day after a Republican State Senator said former President Trump asked him to run for Governor in 2022, a senior adviser to Trump is taking to Twitter stressing that no endorsement was ever made for the governor of Pennsylvania.

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County made the initial comments during a sit-down interview in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg while discussing a meeting with Trump in New York City.

But on Twitter, adviser Jason Miller reiterated that Trump “has not made any endorsement or commitments yet” in the race.

Regardless of the finger pointing, Mastriano has yet to officially declare his candidacy.

However, Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, has declared his candidacy for governor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss