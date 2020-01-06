Live Now
Trump planning to attend college football championship game

Politics

by: KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Jan. 13 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.

The game features No. 1 Louisiana State University versus No. 3 Clemson, which is looking for its third national title in the last four seasons. Both teams are undefeated.

Trump has attended a handful of sports events in recent months, including Game 5 of the World Series, a college football showdown between LSU and Alabama, and the annual Army-Navy football game.

An administration official not authorized to publicly discuss the president’s travel confirmed that he planned to attend next week’s championship.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

