U.S. Senator Casey endorses DePasquale for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Bob Casey is endorsing Eugene DePasquale to represent Pennsylvania’s Tenth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. 

Senator Bob Casey said in a statement:

“Eugene has spent his career in public service fighting for working families and protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities. As Auditor General, he’s worked to hold Pennsylvania’s government accountable to the people it serves, and to protect the Commonwealth against waste, fraud, and abuse.” said Casey. “Eugene understands the struggles working Pennsylvania families face, and I know he’ll be a fierce advocate for them in Washington. He’s exactly the kind of fighter the people of Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district deserve to have representing them in Congress.”

