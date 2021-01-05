Voting has begun in the Georgia runoff election that determines control of the U.S. Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) — Voting is now underway in Georgia for the two runoff elections that will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the U.S. senate.

Republicans only need to win one of the races to maintain control of the upper chamber.

Georgia voters, heading to the polls in a high-stakes vote that will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

“It sounds overdramatic to say that everything’s on the line, but it is,” said Georgia voter Jim Digiorgio. “This is important for my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren.”

For President-elect Joe Biden, the results will likely determine how successful his administration will be in getting its agenda passed through congress.

Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both need to win to flip control of the Senate. That would bring the chamber to a 50-50 split with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

“The power, the power is literally in your hands unlike any time in my career — one state,” said Biden.

President Trump also campaigning in Georgia Monday for the two Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

But the president spent much of his rally claiming he won the November election, pointing to the state’s top elected officials.

“And I’m going to be campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state,” said Trump.

His comments coming a day after the release of audio of a phone call where the president is heard asking Georgia’s secretary of state to reverse Biden’s win in the state by “finding” votes for trump.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes,” said Trump

The president’s repeated attacks on the integrity of the election resonated with some Georgia voters.”

“We cannot trust any of these results,” said Georgia voter Rose Dybel.

That worries GOP leaders in Georgia and Washington, who fear mistrust of the election process will suppress voter turnout.

The polls close here at 7 p.m. but both races are expected to be so tight. It’s unlikely we will get the final results by Tuesday night.