What is a filibuster, and how does it work?

In this image from video, senators stand and applaud support staff, before the final vote on the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

A Senate voting rights bill, SB1, has recently renewed debates over the filibuster. Long used as a method for delaying or inhibiting action on a bill, the filibuster is under the microscope once again with a narrow Democratic majority controlling the Senate and President Joe Biden looking to pass key parts of his agenda.

A filibuster is “endless debate,” says Stephen Medvic, professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College. It’s a strategy used by a minority party or faction to stall passage of legislation in the Senate (and only in the Senate, not in the House).

According to the United States Senate website, “The tactic of using long speeches to delay action on legislation appeared in the very first session of the Senate.” In the mid-1800s, the tactic was given the name “filibuster.”

In 1917, a way to end a filibuster — called cloture — was adopted as a Senate rule. Originally it required a 2/3 majority vote to end the debate and move to a vote on the legislation. In 1975, according to the U.S. Senate website, this was reduced to a 3/5 majority “of all senators duly chosen and sworn,” so now 60 senators need to vote in favor of ending a filibuster, thus invoking cloture.

This essentially changed the number of votes needed to get a bill through the Senate. To pass legislation, only a simple majority of Senators need to vote in favor of the bill; however, a filibuster can stall legislation before it even gets to that point, requiring 60 votes to move the Senate past the filibuster to vote on the bill.

While filibusters used to entail lengthy monologues, the “silent” filibuster now dominates. “Talking” filibusters would occupy the Senate for days, preventing action on any other measures. Medvic explains, “The Senate decided for the sake of being able to move on and do other business, let’s just let you essentially issue a filibuster and not have to stand there and debate it.”

In 2013 and 2017, two other alterations to the filibuster were approved by the Senate. The 2013 change allows a simple majority vote to confirm appointees to executive and judicial positions, not including the Supreme Court. In 2017, the rule was amended again to allow a simple majority to approve Supreme Court nominees, as well.

Although cloture is the main way to end a filibuster and move the Senate to vote on a bill, there are some workarounds that politicians have used in the past. One is using reconciliation to incorporate policy into the budget, as Democrats recently did to approve President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan.

Budget bills can’t be filibustered, Medvic explains, so politicians can use them to pass budget-related legislation. This reconciliation process is typically only used once per fiscal year, but the idea of Biden using it again this year to pass his infrastructure package has been floated.

Just as the Senate decided budget bills were too pressing to filibuster, it could also take the same approach to other legislation. But instead, Medvic says, what typically ends up happening is the majority “gives up” when it can’t garner the necessary 60 votes. This allows the filibuster to stand, and the Senate moves on to other issues without making a decision on the filibustered legislation.