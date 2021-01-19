What the Trump children might do after the White House

(From top) Eric Trump, son of the US President, daughter and Senior Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter of the US President Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr., son of the US President, are seen ahead of the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – As President Trump leaves the White House Wednesday, many are wondering what will become of his children, some of whom have played an active role in the administration.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner leave after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / SAUL LOEB

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are leaving Washington D.C. for the tony enclave of Indian Creek, Florida a luxurious island community near Miami. In December, they closed on a $30 million plot of land, where friends say they plan to build a private estate.

The move to Florida may in part be motivated by backlash from Trump’s controversial presidency. According to sources who spoke with CNN, the couple “will not be welcomed back into social circles [in New York City, where they previously lived] with open arms.”

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Forty-two-year-old Donald Trump Jr. has played an active role in his father’s administration since the beginning of his presidency, and it looks like politics may be in his future.

According to a New York Times profile last year, Trump Jr. “has been electrified, and transformed, by his father’s presidency” and “is also thinking about his own political future.”

He, like Jared and Ivanka, is headed to Florida with his girlfriend, former Fox News pundit Kimberly Guilfoyle. The couple are reportedly looking at homes in Jupiter, Fl., a coastal city about an hour-and-a-half from Indian Creek.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 27: First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As for Barron Trump, it looks like he’ll be settling back into life as a 14-year-old. According to reports, Melania Trump toured a posh Florida prep school back in December that her son may attend.

The school, called Pine Crest School, is located in Fort Lauderdale, about 40 minutes from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Tuition for the school reportedly runs up to $35,150 per year.

Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Older brother Eric Trump will likely continue running the Trump Organization, for which he currently serves as trustee and executive vice president.

He’ll also be in charge of the Eric Trump Foundation, a public charity that raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee. The foundation has had its share of controversy, with Eric Trump pledging in 2016 that he would stop fundraising for the organization over concerns that the Trump family was improperly using fundraising money.

It’s not yet clear if Eric Trump will once again fundraise for his foundation now that his father is out-of-office.

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo from left, Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, arrive ahead of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

There are a few post-White House possibilities for Tiffany Trump, who announced her engagement on Tuesday.

The Georgetown Law graduate may take the bar exam and go on to work as an attorney, or join the family business. She expressed interest in the latter, telling George Stephanopoulos in 2016: “Of course, I’m interested. I’m applying to law school though so I like to bring—a different kind [of] skill set to the company.”