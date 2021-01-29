White House press secretary holds briefing

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House on January 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Later on Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed at boosting American manufacturing and strengthening the federal government’s “Buy American” rules. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki held a press briefing with reporters at the White House Friday.

Psaki said that President Joe Biden is “encouraged” by the latest data from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine. However she said Biden recognized the FDA needs to evaluate its safety.

She also confirmed that Robert Malley will be Biden’s special envoy for Iran. Malley was the lead negotiator on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The briefing comes as reports surfaced Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to consider changes to the Supreme Court.

Biden also signed a series of executive orders Thursday aimed at improving access to affordable health care, reversing the policies of his predecessor President Donald Trump.

Also on Friday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team will brief the public on the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, just one day after a new variant was identified in the U.S.

There are no public remarks scheduled for Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris Friday.