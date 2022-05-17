(WHTM) — It was one of those great dreams the Founding Fathers had that just didn’t work out.

When they gathered in Philadelphia in 1787 to write the Constitution (which wasn’t what they actually went there to do, but the Articles of Confederation were just too broke to fix) one of their hopes was that the framework of government they devised would not lead to the creation of partisan political parties. (Washington would warn against them in his Farewell Address.)

Oh, well…

By 1792, we were already well on our way to our current system — two major political parties, a selection of (very) minor political parties that rarely win elective office, and, just to spice things up, the occasional pop-up “third party” which attracts attention for a while, possibly contributes an idea or two for the other parties to co-opt, then fizzles out.

In those formative years of the republic, the preferred method of selecting a presidential candidate became the convention, where delegates sent by the states would vote on which candidate to nominate to run for office. The delegates were selected by party leaders and party “bosses,” people who often held no elected office but exercised great power by their control of political machines.

A lot of shady dealing went on at conventions, with votes traded for favors, power, patronage, and money. The rot which started at the top leaked down to lower levels of government and politics. The actual desires of individual voters often got left by the wayside.

Political corruption reached its peak in the Gilded Age of the 1870s. The term is not complimentary; it’s the title of an 1873 book by Mark Twain and Charles Dudley Warner, referring to an edifice that’s shiny on the surface and rotten underneath. The blatant materialism, the “Robber Barons” in business, and corruption in government generated a response — the Progressive Era, which started (or perhaps we should say coalesced) in about 1896.

Activists fought to improve society on many fronts, including politics. One proposal — primary elections, allowing people to select candidates directly without interference from political party leaders or the dreaded “bosses.” States began holding primary elections in the early 1900s; by 1917 all but four states had adopted some form of primary system.

Most primaries select candidates for political offices with set terms, such as president, governor, line offices, and state and federal legislators. Primary elections generally fit into one of two catagories. There is the closed primary in which only voters who are members of a political party can vote, and only for candidates from their party. (Pennsylvania is a closed primary state.) Then there is the open primary, where a registered voter may vote in a party primary regardless of affiliation. (This allows independents to vote.)

Both these primary types come in several flavors: closed, semi-closed, semi-open, open, blanket (the ballot is not restricted to candidates from one party), and nonpartisan blanket (where the top two candidates go to the general election, no matter what their affiliation).

National political conventions still take place, of course, but thanks to the primary elections, the nominee is usually already known before the convention is gaveled into session. Today they exist mostly as political theater, to rally the party faithful and give candidates a rousing sendoff to the general election.

But it’s still possible for a convention to really select a candidate. Convention delegates are usually required to vote for the winner of their state’s primary on the first ballot. If for some reason there’s no clear front runner and nobody is selected on a first ballot, or if for some reason the front runner has dropped out of the race, the rules often allow delegates to vote for the candidate they really want (as opposed to the candidate they were elected to vote for) on the second ballot. (Or third, or fourth, or…)

This information in this story was sourced From: Senate.gov, govinfo.gov, Britannica.com, Wikipedia (multiple articles), and the Library of Congress.