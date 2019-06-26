Zingers, breakouts and burns: What to watch in the debates

The Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is shown, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. The Democratic Presidential Debates are scheduled to take place June 26 and 27, with 10 candidates competing each night. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The opening debates by Democrats running for president will feature 60-second answers, a prime-time television audience in the millions, and a chance for little-known candidates to introduce themselves to voters.

Tuesday night’s session and the second night Wednesday are expected to be exercises in competitive sound bites as the candidates set out to convey their plans for the nation, throw a few elbows and sharpen what’s been a blur of a race so far for many Americans.

Each two-hour debate will have 10 candidates hoping to oust President Donald Trump in 2020. The hopefuls range widely in age, sex and backgrounds and include a former vice president, six women and a pair of mayors.

The debates will be carried at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.