CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. (WHTM) — NASA’s moon rocket has returned to the launch pad.

According to NASA, The SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, topped with the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I flight test, left the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at 11:17 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The 322-foot high rocket reached launch pad 39B at around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4, after a nine-hour long trip. (The distance traveled is about four miles, which works out to a speed of about 4/10 mph.)

Crews are now preparing for the next launch attempt, slated for Monday, Nov. 14.

The $4.1 billion mission involves sending an unmanned Orion capsule, with dummies on board to measure radiation and vibration, around the Moon in a test flight before sending astronauts in a future mission.

The launch has been delayed repeatedly, first by a persistent hydrogen fuel leak, then by the arrival of Hurricane Ian, which forced NASA to return the rocket to the VAB for safekeeping. This allowed crews to make repairs and replace batteries. The fuel leak which forced previous cancellations still has not been completely solved, but engineers believe the problem is now manageable.

The next three available launch windows will require night liftoffs. Any liftoff would be subject to weather conditions. The mission will last almost a month, ending with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. If all goes well, NASA can then start preparing for a manned mission.

(Article information sourced from Associated Press and NASA.)