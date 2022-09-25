(WHTM) — If you looked up at the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, you may have seen something streaking against the night sky.

No, it wasn’t a UFO or a comet.

According to space.com, this was the launch of the SpaceX Falcon rocket. It launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The rocket was carrying 52 Starlink satellites with it and they were deployed about 15.5 minutes after liftoff, according to a tweet from SpaceX.

According to abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the dry air that is in place over the Midstate currently allowed for the rocket to be more visible as it launched.