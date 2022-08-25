HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of researchers including a Harrisburg University professor recently named and described a newly discovered horned dinosaur species.

HU’s Dr. Steven Jasinski and researchers from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science helped with naming a dinosaur that lived 74 million years ago.

It is now called the Bisticeratops froeseorum, and it was a large, four-legged herbivore with long horns on its head.

This is one of many dinosaurs Jasinski has helped name.

“When you look at dinosaurs you look at lots of bones, lots of elements, and you start gathering information from that,” Jasinski told abc27 previously. “As you start gathering information, you determine that these seem to be distinct because we have these five, six, seven different features that all seem to show this is something else, it’s not what we think of when anyone thinks of any other type of dinosaur.”