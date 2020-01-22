Help NASA name the 2020 Mars Rover

NASA is asking for your help, to help it pick the name for its next Mars Rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges whittled that down to nine final names: They include Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude, and Courage.

There’s an online poll that is open until next Monday where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15.

You can vote at https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/participate/name-the-rover/.

