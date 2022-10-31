(WHTM) — Just in time for Halloween, the European Southern Observatory has released a 554 million-pixel image of the very beautiful, yet somewhat spooky, remains of a star that went supernova thousands of years ago.

This image shows a spectacular view of the orange and pink clouds that make up what remains after the explosive death of a massive star — the Vela supernova remnant. This detailed image consists of 554 million pixels, and is a combined mosaic image of observations taken with the 268-million-pixel OmegaCAM camera at the VLT Survey Telescope, hosted at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. OmegaCAM can take images through several filters that each let the telescope see the light emitted in a distinct color. To capture this image, four filters have been used, represented here by a combination of magenta, blue, green, and red. The result is an extremely detailed and stunning view of both the gaseous filaments in the remnant and the foreground bright blue stars that add sparkle to the image. (Credit: ESO/VPHAS+ team. Acknowledgement: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit)

The star is named the Vela supernova remnant due to its location in the southern constellation Vela (the Sails). It’s one of the closest supernova remnants to Earth, at a distance of only (only?) 800 light years away.

The star exploded about 11,000 years ago, blowing its outer layers into the gas surrounding it. The shock waves from the explosion compressed the gas into intricate tendrils and heated them so they shine brightly.

What was left of the star collapsed inward, forming a neutron star made of ultra-dense matter in which protons and electrons are squeezed together by gravity into neutrons. (How dense is ultra-dense? A tablespoon of neutron star matter would weigh about as much as Mount Everest — somewhat more than 1 billion tons.)

The Vela neutron star rotates, making it a pulsar (PULSAting Radio source). By measuring the rate it emits radio pulses, astronomers can tell the Vela supernova spins more than ten times a second. (This is by no means a record breaker; some neutron stars have been clocked at several hundred rotations per second.)

This image is a mosaic of pictures taken by the 268 million-pixel OmegaCAM wide-field camera of the VST, or VLT Survey Telescope. As the name suggests, the VST does wide-angle surveys of the sky, detecting potential targets for the Very Large Telescope (VLT), an array of four telescopes located on the Cerro Paranal (Paranal Hill) in Chile at a height of 2,635 meters, or 8,645 feet.

The VST is owned by The National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy and functions as part of the European Southern Observatory, an international, intergovernmental science and technology organization focused on ground-based astronomy.