(WHTM) — On Monday, NASA will crash a spaceship into an asteroid. It’s NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.

The DART spacecraft is about the size of a small car and carries an instrument that will guide it toward its target — an asteroid about 7 million miles from Earth. NASA’s goal is for the spacecraft to collide with the asteroid hard enough to change its course, testing technology that could be used should any future asteroids pose a threat to Earth.

For those interested in watching the test, NASA will stream live coverage of the DART collision on its website as well as its Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts starting at 6 p.m. Impact is expected to occur at 7:14 p.m.

NASA Chief Scientist Kate Calvin joined abc27 News at Noon to talk about the mission. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.