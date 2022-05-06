OUT THERE (WHTM) — National Space Day is celebrated on the first Friday in May every year. It’s a day to explore the cosmos, learn about the latest efforts to explore the universe, and marvel at our latest discoveries. So what exciting things have happened this past year?

JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE: After years of development, the James Webb Space Telescope launched into space on Christmas Day 2021. It took a month to travel to its destination, the L2 Lagrange Point. During that time, it opened up its 21-foot wide mirror and started to cool off its instruments, which are designed to work a few degrees above absolute zero, After several months of aligning mirror segments and getting it focused, the project team is moving on to commissioning the instruments, making sure everything is working properly. The mind-bending imagery should start showing up this summer.

PARKER SOLAR PROBE: In 2021, the Parker Solar Probe became the first spacecraft to “touch the sun.” The sun doesn’t actually have a solid surface but does have a superheated atmosphere, made of solar material. On this, the eighth flyby of the Parker, the probe entered the sun’s corona, the upper layer of the solar atmosphere, determining the boundary between the solar atmosphere and the solar wind material that escapes the pull of the sun’s gravity.

PERSEVERANCE AND INGENUITY: Mars probe Perseverance landed on the Red Planet in February of 2021. It is exploring Jezero Crater, which was home to a river delta and a deep lake billions of years ago, searching for indications of life. It has a helper, Ingenuity, a battery-powered helicopter able to provide mission specialists aerial views of the terrain, to help mission specialists decide where to send Perseverance next. Ingenuity recently got overhead views of the heat shield and parachute from their landing on the Red Planet, which will help engineers design improved versions for future missions.

GIANT COMET DISCOVERED: A Graduate student looking through Dark Energy Survey data found the largest comet ever discovered. Pedro Bernardinelli was looking for objects beyond Neptune’s orbit. He realized he’s found an object much farther away, and asked cosmologist Gary Bernstein, his advisor, to confirm his sighting.

It was a huge comet-the biggest ever discovered. Indications are it’s probably 10 times wider and 1,000 times more massive than an average comet. A study of its orbit revealed the last time it approached the sun was about 3 million years ago. The comet has been named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein after its discoverers.

A NEW MOON FOR JUPITER: Amateur astronomer Kai Ly discovered a Jovian moon from data collected with the 3.6-meter Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) on Mauna Kea back in 2003. Jupiter is known to have at least 79 moons; it’s likely many more have yet to be identified.