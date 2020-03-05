NASA names Mars 2020 rover ‘Perseverance’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – NASA has chosen to name its Mars 2020 rover Perseverance, chosen among nine finalists including a Central York student’s: Tenacity.

The space agency looked to students to name the rover in a “Name the Rover” essay contest where grades kindergarten to 12 wrote what they believed the rover should be named and why.

NASA received 28,000 entries and narrowed the names down to nine finalists.

Eamon Reilly, a fourth-grader at Sinking Springs Elementary School, hoped to have his chosen.

“I came up with Tenacity because scientists need to have tenacity to make a Mars rover, and also on Mars they need tenacity to drive the rover around,” Eamon said.

Though Tenacity was not chosen, Eamon’s mother says their family is grateful for the opportunity the NASA contest provided and the experiences Eamon enjoyed.

“Tenacity” was not chosen for the Mars 2020 Rover. While we are disappointed, we are focusing on the positives. It was an amazing experience: he met new people, got on the news, talked to an astronaut and NASA scientists, and won some cool prizes. But best of all, our family was humbled by the support of our friends and family, the schools, our neighbors, and the community at large. THANK YOU for your support and sharing in this excitement with Eamon. We couldn’t be more proud of how Eamon has handled this whole thing. He’s really an amazing kid in so many ways,” Eamon’s mother said.