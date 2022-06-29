(WHTM) — It’s one of the most nail-biting, stomach-churning, blood-pressure-spiking tasks in technology — upgrading a computer to a new, “improved” operating system. Software creators do their best to make such jobs as easy as possible, but there’s never any certainty that things will go right when you click the “update” button. Will the upgrade crash the computer? Will a crash make it impossible to go back to the old system? Will the improved upgrade render some of your most important peripherals unusable? No doubt about it, upgrading an operating system is a stressful job.

Now imagine you’re trying to upgrade a computer that’s over 20 years old and has never been updated.

Now imagine that computer is orbiting Mars.

That was the task facing engineers at the European Space Agency. In a recent press release, the agency announced that they upgraded software for an instrument on their Mars Express spacecraft.

The ESA’s first mission to the Red Planet, Mars Express was launched 19 years ago on June 2, 2003, and has, to quote the release, “spent almost two decades studying Earth’s neighbor and revolutionizing our understanding of the history, present and future of Mars.”

The upgrade is for MARSIS, the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding instrument carried on the Mars Express spacecraft. MARSIS beams low-frequency radio waves towards the planet with a 133-foot-long antenna. A lot of waves bounce off the planet’s surface, but enough penetrate the crust to reflect off boundaries between layers of materials like ice, soil, rock, and water below the surface. Scientists use the reflected signals to build up a map of the subsurface structures to depths of a few miles. In 2018, MARSIS signals proved that liquid water exists on Mars below the surface. Artist’s impression of water under the martian surface. If underground aquifers like that

really do exist, Mars Express has a good chance of finding them. The implications for

human exploration and eventual colonisation of the red planet would be far-reaching.



Illustration by Medialab, ESA 2001