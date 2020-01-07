Space-baked cookies, ‘mighty’ mice back on Earth via SpaceX

1  of  176
Closings & Delays
AARP Tax Aide - Epiphany Lutheran Adams Co Christian Academy Annville-Cleona Schools Ava's Garden Day Care Barber Styling Institute Bermudian Springs Schools Bible Baptist Christian Academy Big Spring Schools Bishop McDevitt Blue Mountain Schools Blue Mt. Christian School Bright Beginnings Annville Bright Eyes E.L.C. Bright Minds Early Learning Center Brookside Montessori Camp Hill Schools Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School Capital Academy Carlisle Schools Catholic Charities ESL Central Dauphin Schools Central York Schools Chambersburg Schools Charlton Preschool Cherub Montessori Center Child Care Consultants, ELRC Reg 9 & 10 Christian Life Assembly Cocalico Schools Columbia Borough Schools Conestoga Valley Schools Conewago Valley Schools Cornwall-Lebanon Schools Covenant Christian Academy Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Cumberland Perry AVTS Cumberland Valley Schools Dallastown Area Schools De'Rielle Cosmetology Acd Delone Catholic High School Derry Township Schools Dover Area Schools Early Childhood Center East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lancaster Co. Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Pub. Library Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Feel the Beat Dance Fishing Creek Salem U.M.C. Franklin Learning Center Friendship Senior Center Gettysburg Area Schools Good Shepherd Catholic School Good Shepherd Preschool Grace Baptist School Grace Christian Preschool Grantville Nursery School Greencastle-Antrim School District Greenwood Schools Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Adventist School Harrisburg Christian School Harrisburg City Schools Harrisburg Gymnastics Hbg Abraxas Student Acad Hbg Catholic Elementary Heaven Sent Academy Heavenly Hands Day Care Hempfield Schools Heritage Christian Academy Hershey Christian acasemy Hill Top Academy Hillside 7th Day Adventist School Holy Name of Jesus School Infinity Charter School Janus School Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Kingdom Embassy Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Lanc. Mennonite-All Campuses Lancaster Country Day School Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Lanc. Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Leb. Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Christian Academy Lebanon City Schools Lebanon Co. Career and Tech Lincoln Charter School Line Mountain Schools Littlestown Area Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Lower Paxton Senior Van Manheim Central Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Mechanicsburg Learning Ctr Middletown Area Schools Mifflin Co. Early Head Start Mifflin Co. Head Start Millersburg Area Schools Mt. Calvary Christian School Nativity School New Covenant Christian School Newport Schools Noah's Little Ark Preschool Northeastern York Schools Northern Dauphin Christian School Northern Lebanon Schools Northern York County Schools Northwood Nursery School Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pequea Valley Schools Premier Arts & Science School PSU Dickinson Schl of Law Ray's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Red Lion Area Schools River Rock Newville Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools School District Of Lancaster Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Selinsgrove Schools Senior LIFE Harrisburg Seven Sorrows School Shalom Christian Academy Shippensburg Schools Shrewsbury Christian Academy Silver Academy Silver Spring Pres. Prscl Snyder/Union Head Start Solanco Schools South Middleton Schools South Western Schools Southern York County Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. Joan of Arc School St. Joseph's School-Mechanicsburg St. Margaret Mary School St. Patrick's School-Carlisle St. Rose of Lima School St. Stephen's Episcopal School St. Theresa's School Steelton-Highspire Schools Susquehanna Twp Schools Susquehanna Waldorf School Susquenita Schools The Perry Historians Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC Tri-Valley Schools Trinity High School Trinity Preschl/Playgrp Camp Hill Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Upper Dauphin Schools Vista School Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West Shore School District West York Area Schools Wonder Club E.L.C. Y.B.E.C. Annville Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses York City Schools York Country Day School York County School of Technology York Habitat for Humanity

Space-baked cookies, ‘mighty’ mice back on Earth via SpaceX

Science

by: MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo made available by U.S. astronaut Christina Koch via Twitter on Dec. 26, 2019, she and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano pose for a photo with a cookie baked on the International Space Station. Researchers want to inspect the handful of chocolate chip cookies baked by astronauts in a special Zero G oven. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first batch of space-baked cookies is back on Earth, along with muscle-bound “mighty” mice and other space station experiments.

SpaceX provided the ride home Tuesday, a month after its Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station. The capsule parachuted into the Pacific, returning 3,800 pounds of gear.

Researchers want to inspect the handful of chocolate chip cookies baked by astronauts in a special Zero G oven just in time for Christmas. The oven launched to the space station in November, so astronauts could pop in pre-made cookie dough provided by DoubleTree. A spokesman for the hotel chain said five cookies were baked up there, one at a time. The company plans to share details of this first-of-its-kind experiment in the coming weeks.

“We made space cookies and milk for Santa this year,” NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted late last month from the space station, posing with one of the individually wrapped cookies.

Scientists also are getting back 40 mice that flew up in early December, including eight genetically engineered to have twice the normal muscle mass. Some of the non-mighty mice bulked up in orbit for the muscle study; others will pack it on once they’re back in the lab.

“We’re anxious to welcome the mice home! ” Dr. Se-Jin Lee of the Jackson Laboratory in Connecticut said in an email.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss