CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHTM/AP) — Despite tensions on planet Earth, the United States and Russia are still cooperating in space.

SpaceX Crew Dragon launched at noon Wednesday for the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral with a crew of four: NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Casada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is the first time a cosmonaut has launched on an American spacecraft in over 20 years. They used to ride on a regular basis on the space shuttles until the shuttle Columbia reentry disaster in 2003.

U.S. and Russian space agencies agreed over the summer to send a member of each other’s teams on each other’s spacecraft as a safety measure, to ensure that there would always be at least one American and one Russian on board the station. Two weeks ago, NASA’s Frank Rubio launched for the station with two cosmonauts on a Soyuz Rocket. Anna Kakina is only the fifth Russian woman to go into space.

Marine Colonel Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, is the first Native American woman in space. Traveling with her is her mother’s dream catcher. Navy Captain Josh Cassada is also making his first trip to the ISS.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata is making his fifth spaceflight. This journey was delayed due to Hurricane Ian; Wakata said he hopes “with this launch we will brighten up the skies over Florida a little bit for everyone.”

They will arrive at the space station Thursday, about 29 hours after launch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.