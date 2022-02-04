Webb Telescope detects first light

(WHTM) — The Webb Telescope has detected its first light from a distant star.

The Webb Telescope Team began aligning the telescope this week. They’ve now seen the first photons of starlight to travel all the way through the telescope to be detected by the Near Infrared Camera, or NIRCam.

This first image is the start of a process which will take three months, and seven phases. During this time the telescope’s 18 primary primary mirrors will be aligned to match each other to within 50 nanometers-a fraction of a wavelength of light.

According to a NASA press release, “If the Webb primary mirror were the size of the United States, each segment would be the size of Texas, and the team would need to line the height of those Texas-sized segments up with each other to an accuracy of about 1.5 inches.”

The release goes on to say that “The images taken by Webb during this period will not be “pretty” images like the new views of the universe Webb will unveil later this summer. They strictly serve the purpose of preparing the telescope for science.”

Right now they have the telescope pointed at HD84406, a bright isolated star. Each of the 18 mirrors will be sending images into the telescope, and each image will be out of focus and distorted. The team will have to move the mirror segments to figure out which mirror is producing which image, then tilt the mirrors to bring the images near a common point. At this point, if all goes well, they will have an image of 18 out of focus, blurry dots.

Then for the second step they will align each mirror segment to adjust for the observed distortions. End result-an array of eighteen less blurry shots.

Next comes the third step, Image Stacking, where the eighteen images are slowly brought together into a single unified image.

Step four is Coarse Phasing. This is when the mirror segments, which are still acting like 18 small mirrors, are adjusted so they start acting like one big one. This will be done three times.

Step five is Fine Phasing, which will also take place three times, right after each Coarse Phasing. This process will also be repeated as needed through the Webb’s lifespan.

During step six, the team will take the alignment in the NIRCam field and apply it to the rest of the instruments. An algorithm will be used to calculate the corrections needed to bring all the science instruments into alignment.

Last comes the final corrections, when they clean up any small positioning errors left from the Fine Phasing.

At any point in this process, they can go back and repeat steps as needed to fine tune the fine tuning of the fine tuning.

Then we’ll be ready to watch the arrival of the “pretty images.”