Why does the Webb Telescope orbit nothing?

(Animation of the Webb Telescope in orbit around the L2 Legrange Point. Courtesy NASA)

(WHTM) — It’s so simple to understand. Objects orbiting the Earth are not going fast enough to escape Earth’s gravity, but are going fast enough that they don’t fall back down. They ceaselessly fall around the Earth without falling to the Earth.

But what about the Webb Telescope? We’ve seen the video of the rocket leaving Earth, and a NASA animation shows it entering an orbit about a million miles away from the planet.

Then things get weird.

As the Webb goes into its final position, the animation shows it going around and around in a circle. It looks like it’s in orbit, but there’s nothing there to orbit around. What’s going on?

Congratulations, you’ve just been Lagranged.

Webb is orbiting at the L2 Lagrange point. A Lagrange point isn’t really a physical thing; it’s a remarkably useful solution to a mathematical problem. It’s generally referred to as a “restricted three-body problem.”

Lagrange Points. Image Courtesy NASAWMAP Science Team

Lagrange points are named after Joseph-Louis Lagrange, an 18th century mathematician who found the solution to this particular three-body problem. More precisely, he found five solutions. The question he was pondering was whether there could be a way that three bodies could be arranged to orbit each other, yet stay in the same position relative to each other. His solution, or rather solutions, are for a specific situation where the gravitational pull of two large masses, the Sun and Earth in the case of Webb, equals the centripetal force of a small object, the Webb again, so it will move along in sync with the two large bodies.

(We should note this is a solution for just one specific type of three-body problem, which is why it’s called “restricted”. The solution for a “General” three-body problem continues to elude us.)

So the Webb Telescope is orbiting around the equilibrium point at the L2 location. It’s actually easier to put an object in orbit around the equilibrium point than park it right on the point, the position of which can get a little wibbly-wobbly as the three bodies move around. The orbit also means Webb will never have the Earth eclipse the Sun, which would cause all manner of unpleasant thermal stability and solar power generation problems.

If you look at it another way, though, the Webb orbit isn’t a circle at all! Keep in mind that while the telescope is in a stable position in respect to Earth, the Earth is still rotating around the Sun. Factor in the Earth’s motion, and the Webb’s “circle” becomes a sine wave. If you remember the Webb Telescope is orbiting both the Earth and the Sun, it all makes more sense.

To learn more about the Webb Telescope’s orbit, click here.