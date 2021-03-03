SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after nailing landing

(NEXSTAR) – Elon Musk’s SpaceX had time for a brief celebration after the successful landing of Starship prototype SN10, which was followed moments later by a massive explosion.

The ensuing fireball sent that rocket flying off the ground before rubble from the blast crashed back to earth.

#SN10 reflew a lot quicker than any of us expected 🤯 that was insane!!!! So…. congrats and also RIP 🤷‍♂️😂 bye bye SN10, congrats on making history!!!! @spacex @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/FkDTa9ISRi — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) March 3, 2021

The SN10 is a prototype for Musk’s Starship Mars rocket.

The SN10 was set to take on its test flight earlier in the day but the company called off the flight at the last minute.

