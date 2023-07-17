SANDUSKY, Ohio (WHTM) — You may be used to humans on roller coasters, but sometimes animals want to join in on the fun.

A duck found its way onto the Millennium Force roller coaster at the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio.

According to Cedar Point Spokesperson Tony Clark, the park believes the duck made its way onto the coaster train during the operation of the ride. The park believes after the ride was over and as guests were exiting the train, a guest took the duck with her before the park’s maintenance team could arrive.

Millennium Force opened in 2000 and reaches speeds of 93 miles per hour and has been ranked as one of the best roller coasters in the world, according to the Golden Ticket Awards

No word on if anyone (or the duck) was injured due to the incident, but the duck had the ride of its life!