Chill out with the new Heineken BOT: ‘Beer Outdoor Transporter’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chill out with the Heineken ‘B.O.T.,’ a new robo-cooler that brings your beer wherever you go!

Heineken says the B.O.T., or ‘Beer Outdoor Transporter,’ sports a 12 can cooler, a charming A.I. personality and a “down to chill” attitude.

If you’d like to get your hands on a device, be sure to enter the company’s single-day sweepstakes on Thursday, July 1.

Heineken says they’ll be giving away a total of 20 grand prizes which are said to include one Heineken-branded B.O.T. robo-cooler and a Samsung Galaxy A10e phone to control the unit.

To take a deeper dive into the quirky cooling B.O.T., head over to heinekenbot.com and play with an interactive 3D model.

The sweepstakes begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 7/1/2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/1/2021. Participants must be 21-years or older to enter the sweepstakes. For a complete list of official rules, click here.

If that wasn’t ‘cool’ enough, you can also check out the Dos Equis Seis-Foot cooler which brought a whole new meaning to the expression drink responsibly.