Chill out with the new Heineken BOT: ‘Beer Outdoor Transporter’

Strange

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chill out with the Heineken ‘B.O.T.,’ a new robo-cooler that brings your beer wherever you go!

Heineken says the B.O.T., or ‘Beer Outdoor Transporter,’ sports a 12 can cooler, a charming A.I. personality and a “down to chill” attitude.

If you’d like to get your hands on a device, be sure to enter the company’s single-day sweepstakes on Thursday, July 1.

Heineken says they’ll be giving away a total of 20 grand prizes which are said to include one Heineken-branded B.O.T. robo-cooler and a Samsung Galaxy A10e phone to control the unit.

To take a deeper dive into the quirky cooling B.O.T., head over to heinekenbot.com and play with an interactive 3D model.

The sweepstakes begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 7/1/2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 7/1/2021. Participants must be 21-years or older to enter the sweepstakes. For a complete list of official rules, click here.

If that wasn’t ‘cool’ enough, you can also check out the Dos Equis Seis-Foot cooler which brought a whole new meaning to the expression drink responsibly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss