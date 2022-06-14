AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that Wyze, a Seattle-based smart home and wireless cameras company, is donating 80 of its v3 cameras to the Amarillo Zoo, coming after the zoo’s cameras caught what officials called an “Unidentified Amarillo Object” earlier this month.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo Zoo released the photo of the unidentified object on June 8. At the time, the city detailed that security cameras captured an image of what appeared to be an unknown animal or figure.

“Like many on social media, we saw the picture of the Unidentified Amarillo Object that was recently near the Amarillo Zoo,” Dave Crosby, the co-founder and chief marketing officer for Wyze, said in the release. “Was it an alien? An animal? A human with a costume? The world is curious. Unfortunately, the camera at the Amarillo Zoo was not able to provide a clear image of the UAO. We’re making it our mission at Wyze to make sure when and if it comes back, we all get the answers we need. That’s why we are sending 80 of our cameras. The Wyze Cam v3 has color night vision so we get a clear shot of when the UAO when and if it comes back.”

According to the news release, this camera features color night viewing, a high-definition image and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

“This was something we wanted our community to have fun with help us identify our UAO,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “There was no damage to the Amarillo Zoo and no animals were harmed. We were intrigued with the image and wanted to share the mystery. We are grateful for Wyze and this incredibly generous donation to the Amarillo Zoo. It is doubtful we will ever discover the identity of the UAO. However, thanks to Wyze, the Amarillo Zoo will have the best camera technology on the market. This donation improves the security of the entire zoo facility.”